AI meets history | Sanxingdui reveals ancient Shu culture

(People's Daily App) 10:40, November 18, 2025

This AI-animated short video breathes new life into the exquisite artifacts unearthed at the Sanxingdui Ruins in Guanghan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Literally meaning "three-star piles," Sanxingdui was the capital of the ancient Shu Kingdom, which reached its peak around 3,000 years ago. Discovered in the late 1920s, it is regarded as one of the most significant archaeological finds of the 20th century, offering a rare glimpse into the enigmatic Shu civilization. Though many mysteries remain, Sanxingdui has reshaped our understanding of early Chinese civilization, highlighting the cultural diversity and deep connections between the ancient Shu Kingdom and the Central Plains.

(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Zhu Yingqi, Xie Runjia, Liang Peiyu, Chu Chu, Di Jingyuan, Song Haoxin and Intern Ding Man)

