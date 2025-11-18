China improves law enforcement with 1.3 mln bodycams for police nationwide
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese public security authorities nationwide have equipped active-duty police officers with more than 1.3 million body-worn cameras (bodycams) that record the entire law enforcement process, according to a press conference held by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Monday.
In recent years, Chinese police have been implementing the recording system in the entire law enforcement process, logging case-handling links such as reporting, on-site enforcement and interrogation in audiovisual forms that are subject to digitized supervision.
Such measures are to ensure that law enforcement missions are fully recorded and traceable, MPS official Chen Min said at the press conference.
The activities of police officers and relevant personnel inside brick-and-mortar centers for law enforcement and case handling are also recorded by video surveillance equipment that covers all angles and functions 24/7, thereby effectively standardizing law enforcement and the case-handling process.
Throughout the entire criminal interrogation process, live audiovisual recording is a strict requirement to regulate the activities of police officers and safeguard the rights of criminal suspects.
The establishment of this full-process recording mechanism for law enforcement has played a significant role in standardizing law enforcement activities, in enhancing case-handling efficiency, and in ensuring police officers' law-based performance of their duties, as well as in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the people, Chen said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China proposes establishment of intl anti-fraud alliance; 68,000 oversea fraud suspects repatriated in recent years
- China's police chief meets Interpol secretary general
- Chinese police to tighten regulation of intelligent driving
- Chinese police seize over 45 tonnes of drugs in 17 months
- Chinese mainland police pursue 20 suspects involved in cyber attacks initiated by Taiwan organization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.