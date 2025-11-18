Smart "braided truck" unveiled to drive green transformation in China's freight sector

November 18, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2025 shows an electrified smart "braided heavy truck" in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

CHANGSHA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A new type of electrified smart "braided heavy truck" has been developed to support the green transformation of China's logistics industry, according to the Chinese manufacturer CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

The smart truck -- known as the Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System -- made its debut at a recent international rail transportation expo in central China's Hunan Province, injecting fresh momentum into the upgrading of the highway transportation sector and offering a more efficient, intelligent and eco-friendly mobility solution.

The smart green truck integrates a range of advanced technologies, including intelligent energy replenishment, smart energy connectivity, intelligent driving, and intelligent safety control and operations, the developer told Xinhua.

The truck draws power through pantographs connected to overhead "braids" on the catenary system. This allows it to break free from the battery-capacity constraints of traditional electric heavy-duty vehicles, enabling longer, continuous operations suitable for heavy-haul transport, according to the developer.

In addition to its intelligent energy replenishment system, the truck's intelligent driving design integrates technologies such as environmental perception, decision-making and planning, and control execution. These features work together to optimize vehicle performance, enhancing both operational intelligence and overall transportation efficiency.

To address safety concerns associated with large heavy-duty vehicles, the truck has been equipped with modules for pantograph-catenary safety, power-supply prevention, and driving safety. Together, these modules form a full-chain safety framework that supports real-time risk warnings and rapid emergency response, ensuring reliable and secure operations.

This new transportation system is suitable for heavy-duty cargo operations on roads and in mining areas with abundant wind and photovoltaic power resources. By tapping into clean energy, it can help advance the green transformation of the logistics sector and support its sustainable development, according to the developer.

The continued expansion of China's economy has driven the development of a vast heavy-load road transportation network across the country.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China has approximately 9 million heavy-duty trucks, which are mainly used to transport bulk goods in settings such as ports and mining areas.

Heavy trucks and mining trucks are the main carriers of China's freight system. Reducing their operating costs and improving the overall efficiency of heavy-duty transport are therefore crucial to strengthening the country's logistics economy.

The developer noted that ongoing efforts are being made to continuously optimize the Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System.

"The test vehicles have completed nearly 10,000 km of trial operations. By simulating extreme bumpy and undulating road conditions, we have been continuously refining the performance of the pantograph-catenary system," said Wang Bing, marketing director of Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System R&D Center under the CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

The "braided heavy truck" can travel smoothly and quietly across straight stretches, continuous curves and slopes. Its overhead "braids," pantographs and catenary maintain precise contact, ensuring stable current transmission and uninterrupted power supply to the vehicle.

According to Wang, the pantograph-catenary system of the heavy-duty vehicle now operates smoothly, ensuring stable performance for the smart "braided" truck. Looking ahead, a growing number of intelligent, green vehicles powered by advanced technologies are expected to be unveiled.

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows staff members monitoring the operation of the Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System at CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Su Xiaozhou)

An exhibitor (3rd, L) introduces the Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System to visitors in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2025 shows a model of the Zhidao Electrified Highway Transportation System in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a staff member driving an electrified smart "braided heavy truck" on an experimental run at a test line of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Su Xiaozhou)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows an electrified smart "braided heavy truck" on an experimental run at a test line of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Su Xiaozhou)

