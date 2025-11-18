Chinese cars gain popularity in Baku, Azerbaijan
A car of BYD brand is seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
Cars of BYD brand (L) and Hongqi brand (R) are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
New energy buses of BYD brand (R) and Yutong brand are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
A new energy bus of BYD brand is pictured on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
Two SUVs of Li Auto brand are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
Two cars of BYD brand are pictured on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
A car of Nio brand (R, front) is seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- FAW-Volkswagen marks 30 millionth car as China's auto confidence grows
- Jetour debuts new SUVs in Cape Town as Chinese cars gain traction in South Africa
- Stories of High-Quality Development | A traditional motor city's 'new engine'
- Chinese automakers unveil new models at Indonesia auto show
- Chinese carmaker Chery launches new model in Israel
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.