Chinese cars gain popularity in Baku, Azerbaijan

Xinhua) 08:53, November 18, 2025

A car of BYD brand is seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Cars of BYD brand (L) and Hongqi brand (R) are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

New energy buses of BYD brand (R) and Yutong brand are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

A new energy bus of BYD brand is pictured on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Two SUVs of Li Auto brand are seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

Two cars of BYD brand are pictured on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

A car of Nio brand (R, front) is seen on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. In the eyes of locals in Baku, Chinese cars are cost-effective, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly, so more and more people are choosing to buy Chinese cars. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

