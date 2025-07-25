Stories of High-Quality Development | A traditional motor city's 'new engine'

My name is Wang Kaiyu, and I was born and raised in northeast China. Growing up, I knew that this black soil not only grows great grain—it builds great cars.

In 2021, Audi, FAW Group, and Volkswagen Group China joined forces to build the Audi-FAW super intelligent eco-factory. From groundbreaking to the first vehicle rolling off the line, it took just 18 months.

With the factory at the center, draw a circle with a 30-minute drive as the radius—within that circle, you'll find half of the suppliers needed to assemble a car. If we expand the circle to include all of northeast China's Jilin Province, more than 70 percent of the parts in each vehicle come from right here.

China's increasingly complete industrial supply chain is like the deep roots of a towering tree, providing a solid foundation for the factory's continuous growth.

Step into the body shop, 824 robots move in sync. In the chassis station, three multi-axis fully automated tightening stations maintain precision within 0.1 percent. In the paint shop, Audi's global production system first introduced China's independently developed online visual inspection technology, making the efficiency of "skid precision testing" much higher than traditional manual inspection.

From humble beginnings and trying to catch up, to a complete system setting the benchmark, Chinese manufacturing has evolved from simply being able to build cars, to building quality cars, and now to building high-end vehicles. It advances through openness and inclusiveness, pursuing integrated innovation, achieving breakthroughs, and striving for continuous improvement, continuously moving to higher levels.

