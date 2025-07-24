Chinese automakers unveil new models at Indonesia auto show

JAKARTA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automakers on Wednesday unveiled new electric vehicle (EV) models in Indonesia, as demand for EVs continued to grow across the Southeast Asian country.

At the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), held in Tangerang, Banten province, Chinese automaker BYD launched its Atto 1 model, known as Seagull or Dolphin Mini in China.

"This is the first Atto 1 in Southeast Asia. We're offering it in two variants: Dynamic and Premium," said BYD Indonesia Operations Director Nathan Sun during the launch.

Meanwhile, Wuling introduced a new multi-purpose vehicle designed for both family and business use, called the Cortez Darion.

The Cortez Darion will be available in two versions: a plug-in hybrid and a full battery electric vehicle.

The 2025 GIIAS officially opened on Wednesday, with public days scheduled from July 24 to Aug. 3.

