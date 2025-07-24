Chinese automakers unveil new models at Indonesia auto show
JAKARTA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automakers on Wednesday unveiled new electric vehicle (EV) models in Indonesia, as demand for EVs continued to grow across the Southeast Asian country.
At the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), held in Tangerang, Banten province, Chinese automaker BYD launched its Atto 1 model, known as Seagull or Dolphin Mini in China.
"This is the first Atto 1 in Southeast Asia. We're offering it in two variants: Dynamic and Premium," said BYD Indonesia Operations Director Nathan Sun during the launch.
Meanwhile, Wuling introduced a new multi-purpose vehicle designed for both family and business use, called the Cortez Darion.
The Cortez Darion will be available in two versions: a plug-in hybrid and a full battery electric vehicle.
The 2025 GIIAS officially opened on Wednesday, with public days scheduled from July 24 to Aug. 3.
Photos
Related Stories
- Optimism as sales see strong growth
- Carmakers vow to ensure timely payments for suppliers
- China's passenger car sector reports steady growth in May
- China's car trade-in subsidies drive NEV surge: report
- CATL's reported new deal highlights win-win nature of EV cooperation
- Multiple Chinese carmakers report sales growth in May amid fair competition calls
- Chinese brands lead Israel's imported car sales in early 2025
- Smart car cooperation boosts China-Malaysia economic, trade ties
- China's automakers should step up cross-sector collaboration, industry veteran says
- High-tech robot sector revving up carmakers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.