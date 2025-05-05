Chinese brands lead Israel's imported car sales in early 2025

JERUSALEM, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automakers accounted for the largest share of Israel's imported passenger car sales in the first four months of 2025, selling 30,478 electric and gasoline vehicles, data from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association showed on Sunday.

South Korea and Japan ranked as Israel's second- and third-largest suppliers of imported cars during the period, the association said, without disclosing specific figures for those markets.

BYD Auto led electric vehicle (EV) sales in Israel, delivering 3,215 units between January and April, driven by its subcompact crossover Atto 3 and the mid-size Seal U SUV. Rival Chinese automaker Xpeng Motor secured the second spot with 2,705 EVs sold across three models. MG Motor, a Chinese-owned British brand, placed third with 1,693 EVs sold.

Chinese automakers dominated Israel's EV market during the four-month span, capturing more than 80 percent of total electric car sales with 16,034 units delivered. Gasoline-powered vehicles from Chinese brands accounted for the remainder of the 30,478 total sales.

