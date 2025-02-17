Chinese carmakers step up global expansion

February 17, 2025

Chinese automakers are making significant strides in their global expansion, with Chinese brands attracting a multitude of attention at the Indonesia International Motor Show and some companies reporting robust sales in overseas markets.

The growing influence of Chinese automakers was on full display at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show, which is being held from February 13 to 23 in Jakarta. Notably, Chinese brands, including industry heavyweights like Wuling, BYD, Chery, Neta and Denza attracted a multitude of attention, the Global Times observed at the show.

Andrew, an attendee at the show, shared with Global Times his appreciation for Chinese automakers. "Chinese cars not only have stylish exteriors, but their interiors are also crafted with great attention to detail. What surprises me the most is the in-car technology and smart features, which feel more advanced than many traditional brands," Andrew said.

Liu Yan, Wuling Indonesia's marketing director, told the Global Times that the brand has sold over 26,000 vehicles in Indonesia in 2024, with new-energy vehicles (NEVs) making up nearly half of those sales.

Chery's booth showcased several models including the star model J6, which has already garnered 3,500 orders since its launch in November 2024.

Ricky, a Jakarta resident, who test drove a Chery model, told the Global Times that Chinese cars have made significant progress. "Their technology has advanced greatly, and their prices are more competitive than Japanese brands. The driving experience is also on par with traditional brands, making them worth considering," Ricky said.

He also noted the increasing presence of Chinese brands like BYD, Wuling and Chery on Jakarta's streets, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

Meanwhile, some Chinese carmakers are reporting robust growth in overseas sales. Dongfeng Motor Corp said on its official WeChat account on Sunday that the DONGFENG BOX model topped the EV sales charts in the Netherlands in January, becoming the most popular Chinese-brand EV in the country, highlighting the growing popularity of Chinese-branded EVs in international markets.

As economic globalization continues to advance, Dongfeng is doubling down on its focus on independent brands and NEVs to bolster its international presence, the company said, adding that it is rapidly expanding into strategic markets across Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In 2024 alone, Dongfeng exported 250,000 vehicles, an impressive 8.2-percent year-on-year increase, according to the company.

Zhang Xiang, director of the Digital Automotive International Cooperation Research Center of the World Digital Economy Forum, told the Global Times on Sunday that Chinese NEVs have a clear technological advantage, particularly in smart cabins and autonomous driving systems, which helps Chinese automakers accelerate their global expansion.

On the supply chain side, China boasts the world's most mature supply chain, with a highly efficient and well-established ecosystem, which not only reduces production costs but also enhances the reliability and safety of vehicles, Zhang said.

Emerging markets in regions like South America, Africa and Southeast Asia are showing immense potential as their NEV sectors shift from the initial stages to a phase of accelerating growth, Zhang added.

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), China's auto exports have maintained their growth momentum from 2014. In January, passenger vehicle exports reached 380,000 units, marking a 3-percent year-on-year increase.

Notably, exports of NEVs surged to 139,000 units in January, up 29.4 percent year-on-year and 13.9 percent month-on-month. These models accounted for 36.6 percent of total passenger vehicle exports in January, an 8-percentage-point increase compared with the same period last year. Pure EVs made up 66 percent of NEV exports, according to the CPCA.

As Chinese NEVs achieve greater scale and expand into international markets, the global recognition of Chinese-made NEV brands is steadily increasing, the CPCA said.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the CPCA, told the Global Times on Sunday that China has a clear advantage in small EVs due to strong international demand, and this segment has been performing exceptionally well.

"Southeast Asia is increasingly focused on environmental protection and sustainable, green, low-carbon development. This presents significant growth opportunities for Chinese NEVs in the region. Europe also offers room for improvement and potential opportunities," Cui said.

Auto industries in China and Europe have solid foundations and great potential for cooperation, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Friday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China welcomes European car manufacturers to increase investments and deepen their presence in the Chinese market, Wang said during a video call with Ola Kallenius, president of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) and chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Wang said that a proper settlement of the EU's anti-subsidy case against Chinese EVs aligns with the interests of both China and Europe, as well as the broader expectations of the industry, according to Xinhua.

