Chinese carmaker Chery launches new model in Israel
JERUSALEM, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carmaker Chery launched a new model of hybrid electric SUV in Israel on Wednesday, as announced in a statement by its official Israeli dealership, Freesbe.
The new model, Tiggo 4 Pro, is a hybrid electric compact crossover SUV equipped with a 1.5-liter engine. It could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 150 km/h, with a combined power of 163 hp.
Chery entered the Israeli market in November 2022 and currently offers a diverse lineup that includes the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro crossovers, available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid variants.
The company also sells the FX crossover, marketed globally as the Omoda 5, in electric or petrol versions in Israel, as well as the Arrizo 8, a plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan equipped with a 1.5-liter turbine engine, and the plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV, Jaecoo 7.
In the first half of 2025, Chery's plug-in hybrid electric cars accounted for over 85 percent of all vehicle sales of this engine type in Israel, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.
In January-June, Chery reached second place in the overall Israeli car sales list with 19,384 units sold.
