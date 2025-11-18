Li Zeyang, Chen Yujie blaze to 100m titles at China's National Games

Xinhua) 08:25, November 18, 2025

Li Zeyang (R) of Hubei celebrates with Chen Guanfeng of Guangdong after the men's 100m final of athletics at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Sprinters Li Zeyang of Hubei and Chen Yujie of Zhejiang stole the spotlight at China's 15th National Games on Monday, as Li clocked 10.11 seconds to win the men's 100 meters and 16-year-old Chen became the youngest women's champion in the event's history.

Thirty-four gold medals were awarded on the day, but the blue-riband sprints drew the loudest cheers. Li, 25, had signaled his form with a 10.08 in the heats before storming to his first National Games title. Wang Shengjie of Shandong took silver in 10.15, and Guangxi's Zeng Keli got bronze in 10.16.

"I'm very satisfied with the result," Li said. "China's sprinting future belongs to the younger generation, and I'll do my part to carry that flag forward."

Chen, who turns 17 in just over a month, powered to an 11.10 finish - 0.27 seconds ahead of veteran sprinter Wei Yongli of Guangxi - setting an Asian U20 record. Shi Linqi of Anhui finished third in 11.38.

The teenage winner credited calm nerves and cleaner form. "I finally executed the technique I've been working on for so long," she said. "I felt very relaxed."

Fujian's Gong Debin won the men's 400m hurdles in a national-record 48.68, and Olympian Mo Jiadie took the women's race in 55.19. Jiangsu's Su Lingdan secured the women's javelin gold with a 62.42-meter opener.

Swimming wrapped up with six finals, highlighted by Zhejiang veteran Wang Shun, who captured a record-extending 19th National Games gold with his fourth straight men's 400m individual medley title in 4:14.90. Wang, 31, advanced to the final only after a late withdrawal despite placing ninth in the heats.

Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the men's 400m individual medley final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

"From 2013 to now, each edition has been a huge challenge," he said. "This 400 IM might be my last, so every moment meant a lot."

Shandong's 18-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo continued his breakout meet, winning the men's 1,500m freestyle in a personal best 14:52.73 to collect his fifth gold.

Short-course specialists also delivered as Zhejiang's Xu Jiayu won the men's 50m backstroke in 24.40 seconds for his fourth gold of the meet, while teammate Wu Qingfeng claimed the women's 50m freestyle title in 24.21. Thirteen-year-old Yu Zidi of Hebei added the women's 400m IM title in 4:34.33 for her third gold.

The women's volleyball knockout round opened as in-form Jiangsu swept Liaoning, while Fujian stunned defending champion Tianjin. Shanghai defeated Henan, who featured ace Zhu Ting, and Shandong overpowered Beijing.

Despite Zheng Qinwen's injury withdrawal, tennis remained lively. Guangdong's Yuan Yue advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals after Tianjin veteran Wang Qiang quit due to injury, then partnered Wang Xinyu to reach the doubles semifinals.

Badminton delivered upsets across the board. In men's singles, Anhui youngster Dong Tianyao shocked world No. 4 Li Shifeng of Jiangxi in three games. Zhejiang's Chen Yufei narrowly held off Jiangxi's Zhang Yiman in the women's draw.

On the weightlifting platform, 32-year-old Olympic champion Shi Zhiyong of Zhejiang dominated the men's 73kg class to claim his third National Games crown before announcing his retirement. "I truly can't lift anymore," he said. "Today was a sign telling me it's time."

Shi Zhiyong of Zhejiang competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting men's 73kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Coastal rowing also concluded, with Liaoning's Ma Bingbing edging Shandong's Zhang Yuting for the women's single sculls gold. The men's event went to Fujian's 19-year-old Tan Rukai, who held off Sichuan veteran Long Zhentao.

In canoe sprint, Shandong's Zhang Dong stormed to the men's K1 1000m title, while Zhejiang's Wang Nan dominated the women's K1 500m.

Beijing, led by race-walk stars Yang Jiayu and 18-year-old Shi Shengji, won the inaugural marathon race walk mixed relay in 2:58:01, setting a personal best for the team.

