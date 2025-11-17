Mascot brings fun to China's 15th National Games

(People's Daily App) 14:13, November 17, 2025

Dancing, jumping, and even doing a handstand, the mascot Lerongrong has become the center of attention at China's 15th National Games, bringing non-stop fun and laughter to the crowd.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)