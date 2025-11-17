Home>>
Lion dance electrifies at China's 15th National Games
(People's Daily App) 14:28, November 17, 2025
Lion dance, a beloved cultural treasure of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, stole the spotlight at the 15th National Games on Tuesday. Members from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao dazzled with flawless teamwork and breathtaking moves, clinching the very first gold medal for lion dance.
