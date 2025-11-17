We Are China

Highlights of canoe sprint finals at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 13:55, November 17, 2025

Teng Anshuo (L)/Jiang Xina of Hubei compete during the women's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Li Shuqi (front L)/Xue Lina (front R) of Zhejiang compete during the women's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Sun Mengya (L)/Zhang Yajue of Shandong compete during the women's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Gold medalists Yu Yuebin/Yu Chenwei of Shandong, silver medalists Miao Feilong/Ji Bowen of Zhejiang, bronze medalists Liu Hao/Dong Shuxiang of Yunnan pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's canoe double 500m of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Yu Yuebin (front L)/Yu Chenwei (front R) of Shandong compete during the men's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Liu Hao (L)/Dong Shuxiang of Yunnan compete during the men's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Yu Yuebin (L)/Yu Chenwei of Shandong compete during the men's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Miao Feilong (L)/Ji Bowen of Zhejiang compete during the men's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Yu Yuebin (L)/Yu Chenwei of Shandong compete during the men's canoe double 500m final A of canoe sprint at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

