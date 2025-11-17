Robe and hat made of ginkgo leaves

(People's Daily App) 14:20, November 17, 2025

Meet this little girl in her robe and hat made of ginkgo leaves. Strolling through Beijing's Ditan Park, she had all eyes on her.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Zhao Liyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)