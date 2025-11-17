Tongjiang Railway Port emerges as key part of eastern corridor of China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 11:05, November 17, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the transshipment yard of Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As an important part of the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service, Tongjiang Railway Port has handled a total of 273 China-Europe freight train trips since it was launched in 2022, with over 14 million tonnes of imported and exported goods, according to data from China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a freight train entering the Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2025 shows the transshipment yard at Tongjiang North Railway Station in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the Tongjiang North Railway Station passing through the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye Railway Bridge. (Photo by Wu Yunan/Xinhua)

