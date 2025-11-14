China is deeply concerned over Japan's recent military, security moves: FM spokesperson

November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned over Japan's recent military and security moves, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks at the parliament about Japan's principles of not to possess, produce or introduce nuclear weapons into its territory.

Takaichi remained vague and ambiguous in her stance on the three non-nuclear principles, hinting at the possibility of abandoning them, Lin said, adding that this fully exposes Japan's significant and negative policy shift and sends a dangerous signal to the international community.

