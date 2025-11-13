Exchange meeting in Tokyo highlights growing China-Japan youth communication

Xinhua) 09:01, November 13, 2025

Students from China and Japan sing a song at the report exchange meeting of the "Hundred Japanese University Students Visit China" program in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)

TOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The report exchange meeting of the "Hundred Japanese University Students Visit China" program was held in Tokyo on Tuesday, as over 100 participants gathered to discuss youth exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

The participants included members of the Japanese student delegation to China, Chinese students studying in Japan, and representatives of overseas Chinese communities.

Members of the visiting group said that their multiple visits to China had given them a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the country.

In addition to being impressed by China's advanced science and technology and rapidly changing urban landscapes, they were attracted by its natural beauty and rich historical culture.

They noted that through firsthand experiences, they realized that there are some long-standing prejudices toward China within Japan, emphasizing that the real China is diverse, open, and full of vitality.

Former Vice Minister of Finance and Komeito Party senior advisor Otohiko Endo said that young people in Japan and China face common challenges such as sustainable development and should work hand in hand to build a shared future.

He stressed that despite the complex international situation, genuine and open-hearted connections can help friendship become the foundation for future cooperation.

In his speech, Zhao Baogang, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Japan, said that China and Japan share over two millennia of friendly exchanges, leaving many stories of goodwill.

He expressed hope that the two nations would continue along the path of friendship, with young people taking the lead in understanding and sharing the real image of each other to strengthen mutual trust and friendship.

Launched in 2024 by the Chinese Embassy in Japan, the "Hundred Japanese University Students Visit China" program has so far organized delegations to visit Sichuan, Shanghai, Henan, Anhui, and other regions of China, promoting a deeper understanding and lasting friendship between the youth of the two countries.

Students from China and Japan display their calligraphy works at the report exchange meeting of the "Hundred Japanese University Students Visit China" program in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 11, 2025. The report exchange meeting of the "Hundred Japanese University Students Visit China" program was held in Tokyo on Tuesday, as over 100 participants gathered to discuss youth exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. (Xinhua/Li Ziyue)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)