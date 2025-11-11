China firmly opposes Japanese PM's erroneous remarks on Taiwan: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:16, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan, and has lodged stern representations with Japan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a press briefing, responding to reports on Takaichi's recent remarks that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, warranting the exercise of collective self-defense rights.

Lin said the Japanese leader had openly made erroneous remarks on Taiwan in parliament, which hinted at the possibility of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait and constituted brutal interference in China's internal affairs, seriously violating the one-China principle, the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and the basic norms of international relations.

These remarks were gravely inconsistent with the political commitments made by the Japanese government and egregious in nature and impact, Lin said, stressing China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition.

Taiwan belongs to China, and how to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification is purely China's internal affairs and brooks no interference from external forces, he said.

Lin noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China. The Japanese authorities' attempts to interfere in Taiwan affairs not only trample on international justice and constitute a provocation on the post-war international order, but also seriously harm China-Japan relations.

China will eventually achieve reunification, and reunification is inevitable, Lin said, adding that the Chinese people have the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to resolutely thwart all attempts to impede the reunification.

"China urges Japan to immediately cease interfering in its internal affairs, to cease its provocations and oversteps, and to refrain from going further down the wrong path," he said.

