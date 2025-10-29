Chinese FM urges China, Japan to build constructive, stable bilateral ties fit for new era

Xinhua) 10:22, October 29, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on China and Japan to jointly advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit and build constructive and stable bilateral ties fit for the new era.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the talks, Wang congratulated Motegi on taking office once again as the Japanese foreign minister.

China and Japan are each other's important neighbors, Wang said, noting that China has maintained consistency and stability in its policies toward Japan, and is willing to work with the country to continue observing the principles and following the direction set in the four political documents between the two nations.

China has noticed the positive signals sent by the new Japanese cabinet, Wang said, adding that high-level exchanges are of great significance to the development of bilateral relations.

It is hoped that the new cabinet of Japan will make a good start in engaging with China and put right "the first button of a shirt," said Wang.

Noting that history and the Taiwan question bear on the foundation of bilateral relations and the basic good faith between the two sides, Wang expressed the hope that Japan join hands with China to uphold the political foundation and promote the continuous improvement and development of bilateral relations on the right track.

For his part, Motegi said that as the international landscape undergoes profound transformations, Japan and China are shouldering increasingly significant international responsibilities.

China is an important neighbor of Japan, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attaches great importance to Japan-China relations, he said.

The Japanese side has never intended to decouple or sever supply chains with the Chinese side, and hopes that both sides will enhance exchanges at all levels, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and fully advance a constructive and stable strategic relationship of mutual benefit between the two countries, said Motegi.

They also exchanged views on some specific matters in bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)