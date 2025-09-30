China urges Japan to stop adding Chinese firms to export control list

Xinhua) 10:37, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes Japan's move to place Chinese entities on its export control list and urges the Japanese side to immediately cease this practice, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Monday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a relevant media query. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry updated its export-control "End User List" the same day, with multiple Chinese companies added and two removed.

Lacking a factual basis, Japan has unreasonably placed the Chinese companies on the list, the spokesperson said, emphasizing that China firmly rejects the move, which will harm the interests of businesses in both countries.

China welcomed Japan's removal of the two Chinese companies from the list as it aligns with the common interests of both sides, the spokesperson said.

"We are willing to step up communication with Japan to facilitate the removal of more Chinese enterprises," the spokesperson added.

