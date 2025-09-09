China’s countermeasures mark a ‘sword-drawing’ moment against Japan’s far-right forces

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced countermeasures against Seki Hei, a member of the House of Councillors of the National Diet of Japan. The countermeasures include freezing of movable and immovable properties and other types of assets within the territory of China; prohibition of organizations and individuals within the territory of China from engaging in transactions, cooperation, and other activities with him; denial of visa issuance and entry into China (including Hong Kong and Macao) for him and his immediate family members.

According to some media reports, this is the first time China has imposed sanctions on a Japanese national lawmaker, signaling a firmer stance and more direct measures in defending its core interests.

China's bottom line cannot be crossed, and anyone attempting to challenge its sovereignty, security and dignity will pay the price. Seki has long spread fallacies on issues related to Taiwan, Diaoyu Dao, history, Xizang, Xinjiang and Hong Kong regions, and visited and paid respect to Yasukuni Shrine. His actions seriously violated the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan and the one-China principle, constituted grave interference in China's internal affairs, and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. China's countermeasures are a strong punishment and stern warning to such individuals.

Seki used to be a Chinese national, but after he obtained Japanese nationality in Japan, he joined those who are anti-China in Japan and has deliberately unleashed disinformation and vilification against China, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Seki's words and deeds are a textbook example of betraying his ancestors and conscience by joining anti-China forces in making provocations and troubles for his selfish agenda. He has become a "vanguard traitor" of the 21st century.

An expert told the Global Times that in the past, China mostly adopted diplomatic condemnation against such individuals. But in the face of relentless provocations by hardline anti-China Japanese politicians, the time has come to "draw the sword." Especially this year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, China must clearly and firmly counter voices that distort history and smear China. This is not only a direct punishment of a member of these extremist forces, but also a warning to a broader audience, whether scholars or politicians, that all must respect the bottom line of historical recognition.

In recent years, Japan's dangerous right-wing tendencies have warranted high vigilance. Trying to portray China's V-Day commemorations as "anti-Japanese" is a typical example of right-wing forces trying to distort facts and invert black and white. Meanwhile, as Japan's right-wing forces continue to stir up anti-China sentiment, hostility toward China within Japanese society has increased, with several incidents involving Chinese tourists sparking heated discussions on social media.

"Behind the worsening China-Japan public sentiment are 'behind-the-scenes hands' constantly shaping the discourse environment," the expert told the Global Times. By manipulating narratives, right-wing forces amplify distrust of China, which may have long-term negative effects on younger generations' perceptions of China and weaken the social foundation of China-Japan mutual trust.

Amid political instability following Shigeru Ishiba's resignation as the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Japanese government must demonstrate a sense of responsibility. China and Japan are close neighbors as well as important economic and trade partners. Japanese leaders must recognize that allowing right-wing forces to dominate public opinion and hijack policy will only push bilateral ties toward a dangerous brink of confrontation. To safeguard the healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations, Tokyo must face up to history, rein in extremist forces and create a favorable atmosphere of people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

China's countermeasures against Seki are a warning to radical anti-China elements. They demonstrate China's determination to safeguard its core interests while drawing a clear red line for bilateral relations. If Japanese politicians truly care about China-Japan ties, they must prevent far-right forces from hijacking the foundation of cooperation. Only by learning from history and facing the future can the two countries avoid falling into a vicious cycle driven by Japan's right-wing extremism. For provocateurs, punishment is inevitable; for friends and partners, China's door will always remain open.

