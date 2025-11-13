Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of President Xi Jinping's four global initiatives
(People's Daily Online) 15:02, November 13, 2025
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinhua think tank issues report on China-proposed Global Development Initiative
- China to launch special fund for Global Development Initiative, says Xi
- Interview: China's GDI plays essential role in global economic development, says expert
- China's Global Development Initiative suits global needs
- China willing to work with all countries on development: VP
- Full Text: Beijing Statement for the First High-Level Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development
- China to promote more positive, effective, sustainable measures to implement GDI: senior diplomat
- China's Global Development Initiative to play vital role in implementing UN 2030 Agenda: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.