China to launch special fund for Global Development Initiative, says Xi
(Xinhua) 09:00, August 25, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will soon launch a special fund of 10 billion U.S. dollars to implement the Global Development Initiative.
