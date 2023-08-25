Languages

Friday, August 25, 2023

China to launch special fund for Global Development Initiative, says Xi

(Xinhua) 09:00, August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will soon launch a special fund of 10 billion U.S. dollars to implement the Global Development Initiative.

