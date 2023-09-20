Xinhua think tank issues report on China-proposed Global Development Initiative

Xinhua) 16:27, September 20, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua Institute, the think tank of Xinhua News Agency, on Tuesday released a report titled "The Practical Achievements and Global Contributions of the Global Development Initiative" at the high-level meeting on Global Development Initiative (GDI) Cooperation Outcomes hosted by China at the UN headquarters.

The report, available in both English and Chinese versions, expounds on the core concepts, principles, and universal meanings of the GDI. It highlights the global contributions of GDI through more than 30 cases of international cooperation projects, and provides a comprehensive review and analysis of the achievements of GDI cooperation over the past two years.

"At a time when global development is facing headwinds, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the GDI as an effective response to global challenges and developing countries' needs for growth and received positive responses from all parties. Positive progress has been made in the two years since the initiative was proposed," the report said.

The report explains how China and the international community are collaborating to pioneer a new model of international development cooperation, and calls for the revitalization of economic recovery through technological innovation, the improvement of a just and equitable global governance system, and collective action to build a global community of development with a shared future.

The report indicates that the GDI prioritizes development and closely aligns with the central task of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, presenting a new model of international development cooperation that is more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable.

"Together, we aim to create a new era of global development featuring benefits for all, balance, coordination, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation and common prosperity," ultimately building a global community of development with a shared future, said the report.

