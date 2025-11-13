Chives industry developed in Sandu Town, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 10:04, November 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows villagers cleaning harvested chives in Jueshan Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

To date, the planting area of chives in Sandu Town has topped 43,000 mu (about 2,867 hectares, multiple cropping included), with an annual output of approximately 100,000 metric tons.

Villagers clean harvested chives in Jueshan Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2025. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows a chive planting demonstration base in Sandu Town of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Photo by Zheng Changhao/Xinhua)

Villagers plant chives in Longxing Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2025. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows villagers planting chives in Longxing Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2025 shows villagers taking care of chives in Jueshan Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers sort harvested chives in Jueshan Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2025. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers transfer chive bundles for sale in Jueshan Village of Sandu Town in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2025. Sandu Town has in recent years promoted the standardized and industrialized production of chives, and developed an integrated business system that ranges from planting and processing to sales and service. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

