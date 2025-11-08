Home>>
China to remove soybean import suspension on 3 U.S. firms
(Xinhua) 13:56, November 08, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese customs on Friday announced it will lift a suspension on soybean imports from three U.S. companies, including CHS Inc., effective on Nov. 10.
According to a statement of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), the decision to restore these firms' qualifications was made based on an assessment of corrective measures by the U.S. side and in accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations and international phytosanitary standards.
In another statement, the GAC said China will also resume the imports of U.S. logs on Nov. 10.
