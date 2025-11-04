Five people involved in northern Myanmar criminal gang sentenced to death by Chinese court

Xinhua) 13:54, November 04, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A court in southern China has sentenced five people involved in a criminal group that operates in northern Myanmar to death for their involvement in crimes including fraud, intentional homicide, and intentional injury.

The crimes of their criminal gang have resulted in the deaths of six Chinese nationals, one Chinese national's suicide, and injuries to several others, according to the ruling by the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in Guangdong Province.

