Senior Chinese official urges consistency in fight against organized crime
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Friday emphasized the need to make the fight against organized crime a regular and ongoing effort, with improved mechanisms and more effective methods.
At a meeting on the sustained campaign against organized crime, Wang, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it is necessary to "crack down on all crime, eliminate all evildoers, target all protective umbrella organizations, fight all forms of corruption, and restore order wherever there is chaos."
Wang called for more precise and forceful strikes against crime, for a "zero tolerance" stance, and for speed, accuracy and intensity to be prioritized to ensure there is no room for criminal elements.
He also urged the formation of a sound, sustainable mechanism to prevent and control organized crime, with the aim of eliminating breeding grounds for such forces.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland police reward tips to capture 20 Taiwan suspects in cyberattack
- Over 1,800 arrested in cross-border anti-scam operation, scam losses amount to $225 million: HK police
- China prosecutes over 21,000 people for counterfeit crimes in 2024
- Man detained for using AI tools to fabricate, spread rumor
- Commitment to control of narcotics reiterated
- China prosecutes over 1,000 for securities-related crimes from 2022 to 2024: top procuratorate
- China prosecutes over 1,000 for securities-related crimes from 2022 to 2024: top procuratorate
- Paying 210k yuan to get an SOE job? Major recruitment fraud scheme exposed
- China intensifies crackdown on prostitution, gambling
- 200 telecom fraud suspects repatriated
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.