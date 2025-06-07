Senior Chinese official urges consistency in fight against organized crime

Xinhua) 09:56, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Friday emphasized the need to make the fight against organized crime a regular and ongoing effort, with improved mechanisms and more effective methods.

At a meeting on the sustained campaign against organized crime, Wang, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that it is necessary to "crack down on all crime, eliminate all evildoers, target all protective umbrella organizations, fight all forms of corruption, and restore order wherever there is chaos."

Wang called for more precise and forceful strikes against crime, for a "zero tolerance" stance, and for speed, accuracy and intensity to be prioritized to ensure there is no room for criminal elements.

He also urged the formation of a sound, sustainable mechanism to prevent and control organized crime, with the aim of eliminating breeding grounds for such forces.

