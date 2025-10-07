Chinese police toughen crackdown on agriculture-related crimes

Xinhua) 10:15, October 07, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's public security departments at various levels have made progress in a nationwide campaign against agriculture-related crimes, solving more than 4,600 cases involving illegal acts such as occupying agricultural land by the end of September.

The Ministry of Public Security said over 200 cases involving the production and selling of counterfeit or substandard seeds and other agricultural materials had also been cracked nationwide.

The ministry said the public security organs will continue to take strong action against crimes that endanger the country's food security. The ministry also urged the public to report any suspected illegal activities through its online reporting platform.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)