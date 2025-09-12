Home>>
Chinese courts conclude 5.23 million criminal cases in 5 years
(Xinhua) 13:41, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts have concluded more than 5.23 million criminal cases in first-instance trials during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), delivering a heavy blow to illegal activities such as organized crime, telecom and online fraud, and cyberbullying, a senior Chinese judge said on Friday.
The handling of these cases provides robust judicial support for building a peaceful China and advancing the rule of law, said He Xiaorong, vice president of the Supreme People's Court, at a press conference.
A total of 2.34 million intellectual property cases have been concluded during the same period, which aims to create a favorable legal environment for innovation and creativity, He added.
