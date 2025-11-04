China launches campaign to safeguard 15th National Games, NGD with healthy cyberspace

Global Times) 13:47, November 04, 2025

Focusing on curbing phenomena such as using AI technology to produce and publish fake event videos, the Office of Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CAC) of China has launched a nationwide campaign to ensure a healthy online environment for the upcoming 15th National Games of China and the National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD).

The special campaign is part of China's long-run Qinglang Operation, also known as the "Clear and Bright" Operation that is aimed at building a healthy online ecosystem. The current one mainly tackles six types of issues.

The operation aims at prohibiting individuals online to conduct any internet news information services related to the 15th National Games and the NGD without authorization. Additionally, with the view of the impact of AI tools on online culture, the operation will specifically target those who employ the AI technology to produce or disseminate fake event videos or spread misinformation about athletes, coaches, and referees.

The current operation also aims to curb the dissemination of one-sided or distorted information about potential emergencies during the events, and to stop online voices from spreading distorted information about potential emergencies, posing as involved parties, or dredging up irrelevant past incidents.

To protect the event's formality and copyright, the regulations prohibit the creation of websites, apps, mini-programs and more that imitate or replicate the Games' logos, names, its designs and so forth.

Meanwhile, the regulations also prohibit individuals to posting online comments that slander the country's "One Country, Two Systems" principle. On the internet, those that promote regional discrimination and maliciously undermine the reputation of the Games' joint host city venues such as Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Guangzhou and Shenzhen cities will be banned.

The campaign will also crack down on violations of athlete privacy and reputation. Behaviors such as the intentional leakage of personal information of athletes, coaches, and referees, as well as inciting online harassment, mutual online attacks, abuse, and other will be targeted and rectified.

This special campaign will run until December 20, ensuring a secure online environment not only for the 15th National Games but also for the National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD), which is scheduled from December 8 to 15.

