China proposes cyber cooperation plan at Sino-Africa internet forum

Xinhua) 09:54, September 29, 2025

XIAMEN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa Internet Development and Cooperation Forum opened on Sunday in Xiamen City, east China's Fujian Province, with China unveiling an action plan to build a shared cyberspace community and launching a network for Chinese internet companies operating in Africa.

The initiative, titled "Plan of Actions on Jointly Building a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace (2025-2026)," was announced during the forum's opening. China also pledged to continue hosting training programs on cybersecurity and the digital economy.

The event featured sub-forums focused on bridging the digital divide, artificial intelligence development and governance, cybersecurity and data governance, and media cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Some 400 representatives from governments, universities, think tanks and news media across China and 32 African countries attended the forum.

African participants praised the initiative, describing the forum as aligned with Africa's digital transformation needs. They expressed the hope to deepen cooperation with China in the digital economy, cybersecurity, data protection, AI governance and media exchanges.

The forum was co-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Fujian provincial government.

