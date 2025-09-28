China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Day held at AU headquarters

Xinhua) September 28, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Day was held in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday, showcasing the achievements of the two sides' ever-deepening cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

The event, co-organized by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, the African Union (AU), and the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, brought together senior Chinese and African government officials, representatives from the AU, and delegates from various international and regional organizations.

Speaking at the event, Yin Hejun, Chinese minister of science and technology, said China and Africa have embarked on a new stage of jointly building an all-weather community with a shared future for the new era, which serves as the fundamental guiding principle to advance broader China-Africa cooperation.

Describing cooperation in science and technology as an important aspect of China-Africa ties, Yin said this partnership has become a pillar of the broader China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

For his part, Gaspard Banyankimbona, AU commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation, underscored the vital imperative to deepen Sino-Africa cooperation in innovation, science, and technology to transform shared visions into joint actions and outcomes.

"We recognize the invaluable insight gained from the Chinese impressive progress in innovation, commercialization, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, digital infrastructure, and water resource management," said Banyankimbona. "By adapting and co-developing these solutions, Africa has the potential to speed up its transformation in ways that prioritize local realities and strengthen regional value chains," he added.

The AU commissioner said the high-level gathering reflected the shared recognition by China and Africa that science, technology, and innovation are "essential drivers of resilience, inclusive growth, and dignity."

Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, said China has consistently regarded Africa as a vital partner for international cooperation on scientific and technological innovation, adding that the partnership is growing with vigor and vitality.

The China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Day, held at the AU headquarters under the theme "New Opportunities for Innovation Cooperation: Joining Hands to Realize Modernization," featured various activities, including an exhibition on China-Africa innovation cooperation and a number of seminars.

