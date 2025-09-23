China-Africa agrochemical summit opens in Kenya to boost food security

Xinhua) 10:00, September 23, 2025

NAIROBI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The seventh CAC Africa Summit, a trade platform for the global agrochemical industry, kicked off Monday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with a focus on boosting food security in the region.

The two-day event, organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sub-Council of Chemical Industry (CCPIT CHEM), Kenya's Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), and Egerton University, drew about 30 exhibitors, mostly from China, to showcase the latest agri-inputs, farming equipment, and solutions to strengthen agricultural productivity.

Jalen Fan, deputy director in Division 1 of CCPIT CHEM, said agricultural cooperation between China and Africa has become a model of South-South collaboration.

"The conference is expected to introduce high-quality agrochemicals, bio-pesticides, and specialty fertilizers, and integrated agricultural technology solutions to the African market and contribute to the bumper harvests as well as sustainable development of local agriculture," Fan said.

He noted that China has supplied Africa with efficient, low-toxicity, and environmentally friendly agrochemical solutions, drawing on its expertise in research, development, production, and application of crop protection products.

Barasa Wanyonyi, head of the registration department at the PCPB, said China remains Kenya's leading source of agricultural technologies. "China is also the largest single contributor of Kenya's pesticide portfolio, both for the conventional and increasingly advanced products, which reflects strong technical cooperation between the two countries," Wanyonyi added.

Zhu Li, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the summit offers an important opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, share best practices, and explore new avenues for cooperation.

"By bringing together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, researchers, and farmers' representatives from China, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and other countries, we are laying the groundwork for stronger regional collaboration and closer international partnerships," Zhu said.

She added that the supply of high-quality Chinese pesticides has played an important role in boosting Kenya's agricultural sector by helping farmers protect crops, increase yields, and enhance food security.

Raphael John Mwezi, senior pesticides regulator at the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority, said Chinese crop protection products are gaining popularity in Africa because they provide farmers with an affordable pest management solution.

