African officials hail innovation cooperation with China as transformative force

Xinhua) 14:38, September 28, 2025

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior African officials and experts have praised the rapidly deepening cooperation between Africa and China in science, technology, and innovation, describing it as a transformative partnership crucial for achieving modernization and sustainable development across the continent.

This came during the China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Day, held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday, under the theme "New Opportunities for Innovation Cooperation: Joining Hands to Realize Modernization."

Ethiopia's Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla underscored the partnership as a cornerstone of South-South cooperation that is "reshaping futures and redefining global development narratives."

"Our collaboration with China is more than a diplomatic alignment; it is a living model. It is not merely transactional, but indeed transformational. Together, we are charting a course toward common prosperity and a more equitable international order," said Molla.

Molla emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, to ensure that its people are not left behind in the digital revolution.

Echoing the sentiment of a shared future, Gaspard Banyankimbona, AU commissioner for education, science, technology, and innovation, stressed that science and technology are "essential drivers of resilience, inclusive growth, and dignity."

"This partnership is, therefore, grounded in mutual learning, equity, and shared accountability," Banyankimbona said, pointing to Africa's potential to speed up its transformation by adapting Chinese solutions in areas like agriculture, digital infrastructure, and water management.

"Innovation cooperation is at the center of science diplomacy. It fosters political trust, strengthens economies, and enhances solidarity between Africa and China," he added.

The high-level event brought together policymakers, diplomats, and experts to chart the future of Sino-African collaborative efforts. The gathering, which also featured an exhibition and seminars on sustainable development and new energy, sets the stage for a continued and deepening strategic partnership aimed at a shared and innovative future.

