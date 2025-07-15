China launches summer campaign to tackle harmful online content targeting minors

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top cyberspace regulator has launched a two-month nationwide campaign to improve the online environment for minors during the 2025 summer vacation.

According to a circular made public by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Tuesday, the initiative aims to curb harmful content and crack down on illegal online activities involving minors.

The campaign will focus on four key areas: online abuse and cyberbullying disguised as promotions such as limited-edition merchandise or celebrity-themed giveaways; covert dissemination of harmful content through popular formats like comics and storytelling that promote distorted values; inducement of minors into dangerous offline activities; and the commercial exploitation of minors' images for profit.

Authorities will also examine how platforms implement "minor protection modes," assess the safety and content standards of children's smart devices, and address the inappropriate use of AI technologies that may lead to addiction or other negative impacts on young users.

Describing the campaign as a critical effort to safeguard minors' mental and physical well-being, the office urged local authorities to strengthen oversight, hold platforms accountable, impose strict penalties on violators, and publicly expose typical cases to enhance deterrence.

