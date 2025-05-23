6 million cyberspace IDs granted in China

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of Chinese citizens applying for and activating cyberspace IDs has reached 6 million since the service was introduced to safeguard personal information security, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Friday.

According to the MPS, the official app used for issuing and authenticating cyberspace IDs has been downloaded over 16 million times and has facilitated more than 12.5 million authentication processes.

Chinese authorities have established a national service platform that issues digital identities by verifying legal, real-life identity documents, such as resident ID cards, and leveraging national population data.

Cyberspace IDs take two forms, one as a series of letters and numbers, and the other as an online credential. A key feature of this system is its ability to verify identities anonymously, thereby minimizing the exposure of sensitive personal information like ID numbers and full names on the internet.

In June 2023, China piloted this cyberspace ID authentication service across major internet platforms and sectors, including public services, education, tourism, healthcare, postal services and transportation.

An MPS official emphasized that obtaining a cyberspace ID is voluntary. "This service not only ensures secure and convenient identity verification for citizens but also supports the growth of China's digital economy."

