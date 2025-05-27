Home>>
Cyberattacks against mainland tech company launched by DPP-backed hackers: police
(Xinhua) 09:23, May 27, 2025
GUANGZHOU, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Local police said Tuesday that cyberattacks against a tech company in Guangzhou was conducted by a hacker organization backed by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities.
Police in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, said in a report that the conclusion was drawn from technical analysis and trace of the extracted attack programs and system logs related to the cyberattack.
