Cyberattacks against mainland tech company launched by DPP-backed hackers: police

Xinhua) 09:23, May 27, 2025

GUANGZHOU, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Local police said Tuesday that cyberattacks against a tech company in Guangzhou was conducted by a hacker organization backed by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities.

Police in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, said in a report that the conclusion was drawn from technical analysis and trace of the extracted attack programs and system logs related to the cyberattack.

