Shuanglin Three Bridges: a pathway home for generations

(People's Daily App) 13:23, November 04, 2025

Constructed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the Shuanglin Three Bridges are an ancient set of three stone arch bridges located in Shuanglin township in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. Renowned for their unique geographical setting and distinctive architectural styles, the three bridges glow in the setting sun, complementing each other like a beautiful painting.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)