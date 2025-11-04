China issues plan to push for high-quality water-saving equipment

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a plan to achieve technological breakthroughs by 2027 in the development of water-saving equipment for key areas including water supply, utilization and recycling, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced on Monday.

The plan, jointly released by MIIT and the Ministry of Water Resources, emphasizes that water-saving equipment is a cornerstone of the water conservation industry and plays a pivotal role in safeguarding national water security.

By 2027, China aims to master a suite of core technologies with independent intellectual property rights and commercialize advanced technologies in high-efficiency recirculating cooling, smart water management, and other related areas.

Simultaneously, a more comprehensive standards system for water-saving equipment should be established and a group of leading enterprises in this field should be cultivated.

By 2030, China aims to become a global leader in water-saving equipment, building a comprehensive and advanced system that can reliably supply high-performance, efficient and durable products, as outlined in the plan.

