China sees robust growth in geographical indication products

Xinhua) 09:57, July 18, 2025

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China has cumulatively recognized 2,861 geographical indication (GI) products, the country's top intellectual property official announced on Thursday.

Shen Changyu, head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, unveiled the data at a press conference, where he presented achievements in intellectual property (IP) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and addressing questions from the media.

The annual output value of China's GI products increased from 639.8 billion yuan (about 89.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 to 969 billion yuan in 2024, Shen noted. A total of 7,424 GIs have been registered as collective or certification trademarks, and over 37,000 business entities have been authorized to use the GI special symbol.

GI is a type of IP that signifies a product's specific origin and the qualities or reputation linked to that location. It serves as a mark of quality, setting a product apart from its competitors. Notable GI examples include French Champagne and Chinese Kweichow Moutai.

The CNIPA has implemented documents concerning the protection of GI products and the registration and administration of collective and certification trademarks, among others, according to Hu Wenhui, deputy head of the CNIPA. These measures strengthened source protection by improving GI examination standards and procedures.

It has also guided the establishment of 123 national GI protection demonstration zones and advanced 44 GI protection projects, with the aim of fostering distinctive local industries, combating infringement and counterfeiting, and protecting the lawful rights of producers and operators.

Furthermore, the CNIPA launched an action plan leveraging GIs for rural revitalization, so as to enhance the added value of GI products, promote integrated development with cultural tourism and other sectors, and increases farmers' incomes.

It has also promoted mutual recognition and protection of GIs with the European Union and Thailand, advanced China-France GI cooperation, and conducted exchanges with multiple Belt and Road partner countries.

To date, 110 Chinese GI products have gained protection overseas, offering international consumers premium Chinese products like small grain coffee from Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province and wine from the eastern foot of Helan Mountain, Hu said.

Next, the CNIPA will enhance GI protection and utilization systems focusing on rural revitalization, industrial development, and cultural heritage, Hu said.

