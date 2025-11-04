Italian gelato maker chases dream in Shanghai

Alessandro Conti displays an ice cream at his gelato shop in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

At the Hengshan-Fuxing Roads (Hengfu) Historic Protection Zone in Shanghai's Xuhui District, there is a shop named Amuni Gelato, offering Italian-style ice cream. The owner of the gelato shop is Alessandro Conti.

The connection between Conti and China began during his student years. He studied Chinese at the University of Palermo and later went to Chongqing in southwest China as an exchange student. With a bachelor's degree in simultaneous interpretation, he is fluent in Italian, English, and Chinese.

"I've lived in many cities in China, but Shanghai is my favorite," Conti said. "It's international and diverse, and offers everyone the opportunity to express themselves." It is Conti's preference for Shanghai that motivated him to settle down in Shanghai and start his own business.

As an Italian food vlogger and entrepreneur based in Shanghai, Conti believes that Shanghai's openness and inclusiveness are catalysts for young entrepreneurs.

"Setting up a company here is convenient. From registration to the business license offering, the efficiency is remarkable," said Conti. "I want to build up my family and my future here."

Alessandro Conti makes Italian-style ice cream at his gelato shop in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Alessandro Conti (L) talks with customers at his gelato shop in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Xinyi)

