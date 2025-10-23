Shanghai's foreign trade up 5.4 pct in Jan.-Sept.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's imports and exports totaled 3.34 trillion yuan (about 470.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2025, up 5.4 percent year on year, local customs authorities said on Wednesday.

The growth rate increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to the Jan.-Aug. period. Exports in the first nine months climbed 11.3 percent to 1.48 trillion yuan, while imports rose 1.1 percent to 1.86 trillion yuan, according to data from Shanghai Customs.

In September alone, the financial hub's foreign trade hit 405.9 billion yuan, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier.

Private enterprises played a key role in contributing to the growth, with their imports and exports surging 27.1 percent to 1.32 trillion yuan. Their share in the city's total foreign trade reached a record 39.5 percent.

Shanghai's trade with emerging markets showed strong momentum during the period, as its trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Middle East, and Africa saw increases of 12.5, 22.9 and 32.5 percent, respectively.

Exports of integrated circuits, general mechanical equipment, and electrical control devices increased by 10, 25 and 20.5 percent, respectively. Imports of high-tech products rose 6.4 percent to 601.58 billion yuan.

