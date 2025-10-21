China completes construction of world's first wind-powered underwater data center

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has completed the construction of the world's first wind-powered underwater data center (UDC) project in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Tuesday, setting a benchmark for the green development of computing infrastructure.

Located in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the UDC project received an investment of 1.6 billion yuan (about 226 million U.S. dollars) and has a total power capacity of 24 megawatts, according to the administrative committee of the Lin-gang Special Area.

Compared to traditional land-based data centers, the project is designed to use over 95 percent green electricity, reducing power consumption by 22.8 percent, and water and land use by 100 percent and over 90 percent, respectively.

The administrative committee said the completion of the project marks a breakthrough in the integrated development of UDC and offshore renewable energy. It provides a demonstration for the green and low-carbon development of computing infrastructure and for the local consumption of offshore wind power.

