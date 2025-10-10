World Conference on China Studies set to open in Shanghai

16:37, October 10, 2025 By Wang Xin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The second World Conference on China Studies is set to convene in Shanghai from Oct 13 to 15, with its official poster released on Friday.

Hosted by the State Council Information Office and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the conference will gather about 500 renowned scholars and experts from home and abroad to engage in in-depth discussions and exchanges around a wide range of topics.

With a main theme of "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective", the conference will dive deep into global China studies with five parallel forums, addressing China in the global context, Chinese modernization, the knowledge system of China Studies, China Studies in the era of digital intelligence, as well as the youth and future of China Studies.

The conference will bridge historical and contemporary China through academic discourse, fostering exchanges on the continuity and innovation of Chinese civilization. It will explore the civilizational essence, experience, insights and global significance of the Chinese path, aiming to achieve broader consensus on the development of Sinology at deeper levels and wider dimensions. The conference also hopes to contribute to the advancement of mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

As the official publication of the conference, the inaugural issue of the bilingual journal China Studies, was officially released on Sept 26, published quarterly in both Chinese and English. The journal aims to provide a high-level academic platform for scholars from home and abroad to share, accumulate and disseminate research findings in the field of China studies.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)