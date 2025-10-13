China's foreign trade up 4 pct in first 9 months

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 33.61 trillion yuan (about 4.73 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first nine months of 2025, up 4 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.

The growth rate accelerated from an increase of 3.5 percent registered in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Goods exports led the overall expansion during the January-September period, surging 7.1 percent year on year to 19.95 trillion yuan, while imports stood at 13.66 trillion yuan, a slight decrease of 0.2 percent.

In September alone, China's goods imports and exports increased by 8 percent year on year to 4.04 trillion yuan -- marking the highest monthly increase so far this year.

Since the beginning of 2025, China's foreign trade has sustained a steady and positive development trend amid a complex external environment, said Wang Jun, deputy head of the GAC, at a press conference.

The expansion of China's goods trade has accelerated quarter by quarter, with the growth rate amounting to 6 percent in the third quarter of this year, following 1.3-percent and 4.5-percent increases in the first and second quarters, respectively, Wang said. Additionally, Wang also highlighted that China's foreign trade market has become more diversified.

In the first nine months of 2025, China's goods trade with Belt and Road partner countries totaled 17.37 trillion yuan -- 6.2 percent higher than a year earlier, GAC data revealed.

Trade with ASEAN, Latin America, Africa and Central Asia grew by 9.6 percent, 3.9 percent, 19.5 percent and 16.7 percent year on year, respectively, while that with other economies in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation increased by 2 percent.

