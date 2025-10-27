2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicks off in Shanghai
Guests communicate at the venue of the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 26, 2025. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Guests walk into the venue of the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 26, 2025. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2025 shows the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
The 2025 Shanghai Manual is released during the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 26, 2025. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
