2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:53, October 27, 2025

Guests communicate at the venue of the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 26, 2025. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The 2025 Shanghai Manual is released during the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 26, 2025. Themed "Innovative Development Towards People-Centered Smart Cities" this year, the 2025 SDG Cities Global Conference kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

