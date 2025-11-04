Chinese VP pledges to deepen China-Qatar cooperation

Xinhua) 08:44, November 04, 2025

DOHA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here on Monday that China is ready to deepen cooperation with Qatar in various areas and lift the bilateral strategic partnership to higher levels.

Han, who is in Doha, Qatar's capital, for the Second World Summit for Social Development, made the remarks during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

During the meeting, Han conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Qatari emir. He expressed China's support for Qatar in hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to be held in Doha from Tuesday to Thursday, and wished the summit every success.

Han noted that Qatar holds unique and significant influence in the Middle East and is an important strategic partner of China. He emphasized that China has consistently attached great importance to its relations with Qatar.

He recalled that President Xi and the Qatari emir met in July last year during the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting and reached important consensuses on deepening bilateral ties.

Noting that the recent fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China reviewed and approved recommendations for the formulation of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for economic and social Development, he said China is committed to benefiting the world through its development, which will create valuable opportunities for friendly cooperation with Qatar.

"Deep political mutual trust forms the foundation of China-Qatar relations," Han said, adding that China is willing to work with Qatar to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, continue to support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and deepen cooperation in energy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy, so as to elevate the bilateral strategic partnership to new levels.

For his part, the Qatari emir thanked Han for attending the Second World Summit for Social Development and asked him to convey his best wishes to President Xi.

Highlighting China's status as Qatar's largest trading partner, the emir said the relationship is of vital importance to Qatar.

Qatar, he added, cherishes its friendship with China, thanks China for its support in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and national security, and will firmly adhere to the one-China principle.

The emir said his country is ready to follow up on China's 15th Five-Year Plan, expand bilateral cooperation in various fields, strengthen its energy partnership with China, and elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

