Shanghai Disney Resort to build 4th hotel, new shopping facilities

08:19, November 04, 2025 By Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Monday plans to build its fourth themed hotel, which will join the resort's current hotel portfolio, according to its official WeChat account. Chinese observers said that the US entertainment giant's move underscores the growing momentum of domestic consumption and reflects confidence in China's expanding "happiness economy."

The resort now operates two themed hotels in Shanghai, with a third already under construction. The fourth one will be located near the main entrance of the resort, and the expansion will also include new shopping and dining facilities.

The announcement came after Shanghai Disney Resort recently welcomed its 100 millionth visitor since its opening in June 2016, setting a new record with 14.7 million visitors received in 2024, according to the company.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced in September 2025 plans to commence an expansion of the iconic attraction, Soaring Over the Horizon, to increase the daily capacity of one of the most popular attractions in the park.

With rising incomes, Chinese consumers are shifting from basic functional needs to emotional and experiential consumption, Zhang Yi, CEO of the iiMedia Research Institute, told the Global Times on Monday. "For example, concerts, theme parks and hotels can all generate remarkable economic effects," the expert noted, adding that this trend has become a defining feature of China's consumption market in recent years.

Shanghai is becoming a key investment destination for international theme park operators, as they seek to capitalize on China's expanding entertainment and travel markets. LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort opened its doors in on July 5. It covers an area of 318,000 square meters in Jinshan district, heralding the arrival of China's first LEGOLAND resort, the world's 11th, and the largest one at the time of its opening, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

LEGO Group's President and CEO Niels B. Christiansen hailed the project as "an important milestone for the LEGO Group," emphasizing that China is a strategically important market for the company - and that it is committed to continued investment in China and attracting more Chinese consumers, said the report.

Zhang said that the strong performance of international entertainment companies such as Disney and LEGO in China reflects the deep shift in the country's consumption structure and its vibrant market.

"If global companies can truly understand and respond to the evolving needs of Chinese consumers, their mature management experience and products will enable them to share in the vast opportunities brought by China's economic growth," Zhang noted.

