Ancient field, modern machines: How tech is reshaping Xinjiang's cotton harvests

URUMQI, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Across the sprawling fields of Xayar County, Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, snow-white cotton stretches as far as the eye can see, with heavy harvesters moving steadily through the rows in a seamless rhythm of picking, packing and processing at the height of the harvest.

As China's cotton heartland, Xinjiang accounts for nearly 90 percent of the country's total cotton output. Thanks to continuous innovation in farming techniques and mechanization, the region's average cotton yield per hectare reached nearly three times the global average in 2024.

According to the China Cotton Association, favorable weather and improved cultivation practices have paved the way for a strong season, with national cotton production expected to reach 7.22 million tonnes in 2025, marking an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year and the highest level since 2013.

FASTER, EASIER PRODUCTION

Standing in the cotton field, Aziz Ahmet, a member of a local cooperative who has worked the land for more than three decades, smiles warmly.

"This year, I'm managing about 1,900 mu (about 127 hectares) of cotton fields, with yields estimated at around 500 kg per mu, about the same as last year. Now it only takes 10 days to harvest all of it, something we never imagined before," he said.

Mechanization has greatly boosted both the speed and efficiency of cotton farming. "Previously, hiring pickers cost nearly 1,000 yuan (about 141 U.S. dollars) per mu. Now, with machinery cooperatives managing everything from sowing to harvesting, our costs have fallen significantly while profits continue to rise," Aziz Ahmet explained.

A single harvester now does the work of dozens of people, covering hundreds of mu each day. But it is not just about speed. Machine picking also preserves cotton quality. With less handling and compression, the fibers remain longer and stronger. Xinjiang cotton now averages 29 millimeters in staple length, making it highly competitive on the global market.

The shift to machines began back in the 1990s. However, in 2005, less than 5 percent of Xinjiang's cotton was machine-picked. Today, that figure has exceeded 90 percent, and overall mechanization in cotton farming has exceeded 97 percent. This season, more than 7,500 harvesters are estimated to be put into operation across the region.

SMARTER, BETTER

In a 3,000-mu "super cotton field" in Yuli County, cotton grows thick under the sun, but the real action happens on screens, as staff manage the fields remotely, guided by real-time data.

"Just open the app, and you have the whole farm at your fingertips, with readings on soil moisture, temperature and more," said Ai Haipeng, director of an agricultural technology company. A digital map shows field conditions in color-coded patches. Tap any zone, and readings on soil moisture, temperature, and other data appear instantly.

"We used to water and fertilize based on gut feeling, but now sensors and forecasts help us deliver exactly what each plant needs," Ai added.

Since 2021, this model has expanded across Xinjiang, with drones, smart irrigation valves and AI supporting 75 percent of all farming operations. Meanwhile, more than 1,200 farms have adopted the system, covering over 700,000 mu of cotton fields.

AI does more than collecting data; it also interprets it. Using drone imagery, smart algorithms count cotton bolls, monitor growth and quickly flag issues such as nutrient deficiencies.

"It used to take 10 people to manage 1,500 mu of land. Now, two people can handle 3,000 mu," Ai noted.

Moreover, smart farming saves more than 80 cubic meters of water per mu, with yields jumping from around 200 kg per mu to 529 kg per mu in 2024. Better water and nutrient control also guarantee better, more consistent cotton quality.

Facing persistent pests and climate pressures, Xinjiang is turning to science-driven breeding to maintain high cotton yields. More than 30 new cotton varieties, known for their productivity, resilience and suitability for mechanized farming, have been developed and are ready for widespread adoption.

In an experimental plot in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, something unusual is growing, cotton that produces astaxanthin, a valuable antioxidant used in health and cosmetic products.

"This adds significant value to cotton by-products and increases farmers' income," explained Yang Zuoren, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. "It opens a new path for cotton utilization."

Currently, self-developed cotton varieties in Xinjiang account for over 85 percent of the market share. With AI, genomics and smart farming working together, the future of cotton here is not just high-tech, but also high-value.

